Truist Financial Corp Has $4.84 Million Stake in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,558 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tanger were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger in the second quarter valued at about $3,462,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 61,801 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tanger by 5.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Tanger by 8.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 767,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,205 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.89. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Tanger from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

