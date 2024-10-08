Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,939,834. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,939,834. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,678,082 shares in the company, valued at $94,402,390.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock worth $45,355,362 over the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

