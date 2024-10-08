Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,904 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,171 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Globus Medical worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 368,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after buying an additional 150,820 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 529,825 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 101,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,912,454 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $155,205,000 after purchasing an additional 252,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,277,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $600,990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

Insider Activity at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,318.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Down 1.0 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

