Truist Financial Corp Has $4.58 Million Position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FIIG – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,395 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,128 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 446,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after buying an additional 92,008 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 279,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,818,000. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,388,000.

Shares of FIIG stock opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $21.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.71.

The First Trust Intermediate Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FIIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of US investment grade, corporate debt securities. The portfolio aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity between three and ten years FIIG was launched on Aug 2, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

