Truist Financial Corp Invests $5.15 Million in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marmo Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 115,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSMO stock opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.68. The company has a market cap of $461.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

