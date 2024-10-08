Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $236.80 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $273.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

