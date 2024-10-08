Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,632 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 210,780 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 436.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 103.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 603.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 100,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 86,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

CCEP opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.45 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

