The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 72.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 230,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 155.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth $866,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 309.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 163,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at $965,232,321.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,078 shares of company stock worth $6,325,042 in the last three months. 26.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SMG opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.76. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $88.35.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

