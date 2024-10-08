Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,904 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE stock opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.42. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.