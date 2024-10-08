Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $180.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $183.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.87 and a 200-day moving average of $172.20. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.