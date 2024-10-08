Truist Financial Corp Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 46,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 145,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.6 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Get Our Latest Report on ADM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.