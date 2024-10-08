TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Canada

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

WULF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

TeraWulf stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. TeraWulf has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,443,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,532,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TeraWulf by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,733,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,870 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,948,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

