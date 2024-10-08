Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.70 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. Uranium Royalty has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.76.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Uranium Royalty by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

