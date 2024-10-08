LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Barclays

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $104.10 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. LEG Immobilien had a negative net margin of 49.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $338.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LEG Immobilien will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

