SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Ventum Cap Mkts

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.17. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$6.14 and a 52-week high of C$14.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.19). SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of C$99.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.8934954 EPS for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.