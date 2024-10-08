Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Geely Automobile Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of Geely Automobile stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.48. Geely Automobile has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $36.07.

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Geely Automobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.