Craig Hallum Upgrades Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) to Strong-Buy

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.60.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $94.17 on Friday. Light & Wonder has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,472,000 after purchasing an additional 511,081 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,761,000 after purchasing an additional 493,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 438,443 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after purchasing an additional 388,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,597,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.