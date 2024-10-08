Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.70.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $293.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.51. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $298.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the third quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 156.6% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

