Ventum Cap Mkts Downgrades SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV) to Hold

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $72.74 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 4,276,888 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 225.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

