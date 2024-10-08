SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Increased to Hold at UBS Group

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.14 on Friday. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

