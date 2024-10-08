Berenberg Bank Upgrades Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Strong-Buy

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Scor Stock Down 8.3 %

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Equities analysts expect that Scor will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, SCOR P&C and SCOR L&H. The SCOR P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

