Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,200 ($68.05) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM stock opened at GBX 4,589.50 ($60.06) on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of GBX 3,040 ($39.79) and a one year high of GBX 5,200 ($68.05). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,620.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,381.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4,882.45 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.