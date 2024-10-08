Fetch.ai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $238.95 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $238.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00042526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

