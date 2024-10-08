Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0504 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.55 million and $15,396.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,520.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.69 or 0.00524116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.48 or 0.00104726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00029589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.00234357 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00029863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00073122 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 70,430,747 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

