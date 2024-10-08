John Wood Group (LON:WG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

WG opened at GBX 127 ($1.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £873.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.67. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 117.67 ($1.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 213.20 ($2.79).

In other John Wood Group news, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,912.84). In related news, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen acquired 15,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,912.84). Also, insider Ken Gilmartin bought 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £6,654.12 ($8,708.44). Insiders bought 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

