John Wood Group (LON:WG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on John Wood Group
John Wood Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at John Wood Group
In other John Wood Group news, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,912.84). In related news, insider Birgitte Brinch Madsen acquired 15,000 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($25,912.84). Also, insider Ken Gilmartin bought 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, with a total value of £6,654.12 ($8,708.44). Insiders bought 28,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,826 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than John Wood Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Constellation Brands Eyes Growth as Beer Sales Lead the Way
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Best Buy: AI Demand Is Recharging the Electronics Upgrade Cycle
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Exxon Mobil Stock on the Move: Why a 30% Surge Is Just the Start
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.