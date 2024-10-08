UMA Price Reaches $2.73 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $227.18 million and $18.26 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for $2.73 or 0.00004373 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 121,450,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,088,201 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

