Truist Financial Corp Has $5.20 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.95% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,539,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $78.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $277.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88.

About iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.