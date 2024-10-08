Truist Financial Corp Invests $5.25 Million in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 149,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,835,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $19,664,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $14,621,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $13,107,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $8,866,000.

Get AB Short Duration High Yield ETF alerts:

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SYFI stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Short Duration High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.