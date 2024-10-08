Truist Financial Corp Sells 17,821 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,821 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZWS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,854,060.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 4,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $134,878.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,854,060.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 10,035 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $351,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 374,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,124,370. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,672 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.