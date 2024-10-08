Truist Financial Corp Has $5.38 Million Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

