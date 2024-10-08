Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,621 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.12% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $128,982,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,135,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,658,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,146,000 after buying an additional 705,436 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 126.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,249,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after buying an additional 698,338 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,939,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,959,000 after buying an additional 606,878 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

