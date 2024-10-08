Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Molecular Partners Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of MOLN stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $174.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.28. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 730.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molecular Partners will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

