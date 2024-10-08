InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Acumen Capital cut their price target on InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

TSE IPO opened at C$2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. InPlay Oil has a 1-year low of C$1.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.75.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$41.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.21 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. On average, research analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.3500838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

