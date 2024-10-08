Hamster Kombat Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Hamster Kombat token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Hamster Kombat has a market capitalization of $290.59 million and $98.88 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hamster Kombat Token Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.00462251 USD and is down -7.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $105,539,855.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

