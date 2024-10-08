First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Critical Review

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oak Valley Bancorp and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.97%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $87.30 million 2.46 $30.85 million $3.31 7.77 First Community Bankshares $158.16 million 4.79 $48.02 million $2.71 15.24

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and First Community Bankshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp. Oak Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 28.41% 15.52% 1.36% First Community Bankshares 28.30% 11.30% 1.75%

Volatility & Risk

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Oak Valley Bancorp pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Oak Valley Bancorp has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. First Community Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial business lending and trade finance, and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home mortgages, credit lines, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, note collection services, and automated teller machines. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans. The company also provides trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. The company operates through branches in West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

