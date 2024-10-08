Financial Analysis: SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 SAB Biotherapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $48.20, indicating a potential upside of 843.25%. SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 365.33%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SAB Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -160.88% SAB Biotherapeutics -1,450.14% -94.04% -65.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and SAB Biotherapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($11.41) -0.45 SAB Biotherapeutics $2.24 million 11.29 -$42.19 million N/A N/A

SAB Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidate SAB-142, a human, multi-target anti-thymocyte globulin treatment, currently under Phase 1 trials in delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes. Further, the company develops SAB-176, a multivalent, broadly neutralizing – human polyclonal immunoglobulin therapeutic candidate, currently in Phase 2a development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.