Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Hold

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $28.86 to $29.31 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $28.61 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.99.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $158.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $1,533,030.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 495.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 952,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,924,000 after purchasing an additional 792,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,448,000 after buying an additional 464,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $91,674,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 594.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after acquiring an additional 90,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

