Financial Comparison: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU)

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BitFuFu and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|BitFuFu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Integrated Ventures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Risk and Volatility
Insider and Institutional Ownership
37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares BitFuFu and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|BitFuFu
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Integrated Ventures
|-498.40%
|-3,899.18%
|-526.91%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares BitFuFu and Integrated Ventures”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|BitFuFu
|$423.70 million
|1.49
|$10.49 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Integrated Ventures
|$3.86 million
|1.48
|-$25.46 million
|($12.66)
|-0.09
BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.
Summary
BitFuFu beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About BitFuFu
BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
About Integrated Ventures
Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.
Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.