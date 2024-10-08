Financial Comparison: Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) & BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU)

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BitFuFu and Integrated Ventures, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.21, meaning that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Integrated Ventures shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu N/A N/A N/A Integrated Ventures -498.40% -3,899.18% -526.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BitFuFu and Integrated Ventures”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $423.70 million 1.49 $10.49 million N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $3.86 million 1.48 -$25.46 million ($12.66) -0.09

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

BitFuFu beats Integrated Ventures on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin. The company is based in Tioga, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.