Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Uranium Royalty from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Uranium Royalty Stock Performance

Uranium Royalty stock opened at C$3.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.25. Uranium Royalty has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.05. The company has a market cap of C$426.47 million, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 20.29%.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

