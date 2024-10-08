BITICA COIN Price Reaches $0.0400 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $724.76 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008339 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00014142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,440.82 or 1.00054751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00055628 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,126,696,474 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03998829 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

