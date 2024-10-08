PAID Network (PAID) One Day Volume Hits $10,767.04

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One PAID Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $17.61 million and approximately $10,767.04 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00252586 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 590,840,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,107,911 tokens. The official message board for PAID Network is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. The official website for PAID Network is paidnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 590,840,387.16 with 428,107,911.06 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.04099122 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $18,643.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.