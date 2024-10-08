Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $73.54 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Request has a total market capitalization of $73.54 million and $1.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Request has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008339 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00014142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,440.82 or 1.00054751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007412 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09593521 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,359,018.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

