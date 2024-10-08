Jito Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $226.94 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Jito token can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003162 BTC on popular exchanges. Jito has a total market capitalization of $226.94 million and $35.10 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jito has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00252586 BTC.

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,431,631.1 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.99106338 USD and is down -6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 237 active market(s) with $35,835,875.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jito using one of the exchanges listed above.

