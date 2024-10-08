SmarDex Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. SmarDex has a market cap of $72.58 million and $376,518.01 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmarDex has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SmarDex

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,680,440,646 tokens. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex. The official website for SmarDex is smardex.io.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,680,055,286.455288 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00839217 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $407,382.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

