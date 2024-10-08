Celestia Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104.64 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $5.30 or 0.00008500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $748.20 million and approximately $104.64 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celestia Token Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,074,958,904 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,074,958,904.109322 with 216,002,431.859322 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.30452289 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $121,286,934.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

