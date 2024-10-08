Electroneum Market Cap Hits $41.88 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.88 million and approximately $646,699.68 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000728 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.