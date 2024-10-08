Electroneum Market Cap Hits $41.88 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.88 million and approximately $646,699.68 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000654 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000728 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
