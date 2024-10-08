DIMO Price Reaches $0.14 (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. DIMO has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and $403,587.45 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00252586 BTC.

About DIMO

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone.

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 236,995,234.6633761 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.14638548 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $495,686.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

