BitShares Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,003.08 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $17,003.08 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000595 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

