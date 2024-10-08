Creative Planning Acquires 6,164 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 52,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 601.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Exponent by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 487,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,327,000 after purchasing an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exponent

In related news, VP John Pye sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $415,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,310. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EXPO opened at $112.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.61 and a 12 month high of $115.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.57%.

Exponent Profile



Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

