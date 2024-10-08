The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Stake Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Power Corp of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 12,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.6 %

BNS opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.50%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

